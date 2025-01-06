The Difference Between French And Japanese Wine

As someone who's spent the vast majority of my career working in the bar and restaurant industry, I've dedicated no small amount of time to learning about alcoholic beverages. I've become certified in craft beer, attended lectures on the history of whiskey, and read more cocktail books than I can count. While wine is a topic that I've always found to be one of the most fascinating, it can also be one of the most overwhelming to try and get your head around.

Wine has a history dating back thousands of years and cultural links across the globe. Factors like production methods, the grapes used, and even nature itself can all change the way a wine tastes. That's not forgetting the neverending list of wine terminology we need to decipher to discuss the stuff accurately. One of the most interesting aspects of wine culture is the division between old world and new world wines. Generally, old world wines refer to those from Western European countries, like France. These are steeped in millennia of tradition while new world wines developed later through colonization. Some of these new world producers have gained global acclaim but there are still plenty of incredible international winemaking regions that are underappreciated. One such place is Japan, famed for many aspects of its cuisine but rarely associated with wine. Today, we're going to take a closer look at what makes Japanese wine so unique and how it compares to the more traditional offerings of France.

