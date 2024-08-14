What Does Acidity Refer To In Wine?

When we describe wine, it's important to use specific language. Some descriptors are based on taste, while others are rooted in the science of wine-making. The term "acidic" falls into the second category, but it's often used incorrectly, usually by interchanging it with words like "dry" or "tannic." But these are all actually distinct properties of wine. It's important to understand what "acidity" really means in this context. Plenty of fruits contain natural acids, and grapes are no different. However, some grape varieties are more acidic than others. As grapes ripen in the sun, they start to produce more sugar, and their acidity level drops. Grapes that are harvested earlier in the season are likely to be more acidic and less sweet.

You can usually tell if a wine is acidic from the first sip; if you can feel your mouth start to salivate, that's an indication of good acidity. If a wine's acidity is balanced, it should taste bright, and refreshing — "zippy" is one way of describing it. If a wine is too acidic, it might taste tart or sour, like fresh citrus juice. On the flip side, a wine with low acidity will taste smoother — but this isn't always a desirable quality.