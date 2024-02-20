The Best Wine To Serve With Buttery Lobster Tails

There's something deliciously decadent about eating lobster tails, and it's a missed opportunity if you aren't pairing the perfect wine with the meal. I was a bartender for seven years, including a short stint at an Italian wine bar where I became passionate about pairing wine with food. If you want to get good at pairing wine, you have to truly notice the flavors you are experiencing. If eating dinner has become a rote habit, pairing wine can breathe new life into your routine.

Buttery lobster tails are rich, somewhat sweet, and have that bright saltiness you get with good seafood. We could go with a classic buttery chardonnay, as many people do since it'll emphasize the richness of the dish. There's also an argument to be made for a riesling with its acidic mineral notes. But, the best wine to serve with lobster tails has to be a chenin blanc.

A crisp chenin blanc's bright acidity is going to cut through the butter and pull the fresh lobster flavors out front and center like a squeeze of lemon over the dish. Chenin blancs are also delicately sweet, as good lobster tends to be, so the wine will be able to emphasize the lobster meat without outperforming it, which is what we want. While the wine may be delicate, bright, and sweet, that doesn't mean it's weak. A medium-bodied wine, chenin blanc is like a good dinner guest — eloquent and present without sucking up all the air in the room.