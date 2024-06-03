Here's What Makes Some Wine More Alcoholic Than Others

Most of us pick which wine to buy based on the grape varietal since we know, for example, if we prefer a Riesling over a pinotage. But alcohol content in wine can be just as important, especially if we plan on pairing the wine with food. A typical table wine will sit around 12% to 14% ABV, though there are exceptions like fortified wines which go much higher. The winery producing the bottle will have decided beforehand what level of alcohol they want it to be. The alcohol content plays an important role in a wine's flavor profile so choosing the ABV is an important decision not likely to be left to chance. Higher alcohol wines tend to have big bodies and bold flavors, characteristics you're more likely to find in a red wine. While low alcohol wines tend to be light bodied, something we often associate with a refreshing white wine.

How the winery achieves their desired ABV is a matter of technique. The two main variables a winemaker can use to adjust alcohol content are sugar and yeast. That's because sugar is the ingredient that yeast converts into alcohol. Yeast comes in different strains and a winemaker will select the right strain for the job based on its characteristics. Wine yeasts in general have a voracious appetite for sugar and can withstand high concentrations of alcohol before they die off. The fact that yeast doesn't survive beyond a certain concentration of alcohol constitutes the upper limit of what ABV is attainable through natural fermentation.