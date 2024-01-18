How Many Beers Are In A Single Bottle Of Wine?

Nothing says "let's party" like a good math problem. Let's say you're enjoying a movie with your partner. They like wine, you like beer. It was a tearjerker, and they've gone ahead and finished the whole bottle in one sitting. No judgment — you've topped off a solid pyramid of beer cans yourself. In your drunken stupor, you're wondering: Which of you drank more?

Wine most commonly comes in a 750-milliliter bottle, whereas beer comes in different sizes. Let's say you've been drinking 12-ounce cans of domestic beer. To make science teachers everywhere proud, we're going to translate ounces into milliliters so we stay consistent. 12 ounces is roughly 355 milliliters, which means that when purely looking at volume, there are 2.11 12-ounce cans in a single bottle of wine.

What matters more is the alcohol by volume (ABV). Let's say the wine is a common 14% ABV, and your beer is a typical 5% ABV. For a 750-milliliter bottle of wine, that means you are drinking 105 milliliters of alcohol. In 750 milliliters of beer, you are getting 37.5 milliliters of alcohol. Crunching the numbers, that means you would need to drink 5.9 cans of beer to equal the amount of alcohol in a bottle of wine. And there you have it, if you drink a six-pack of domestic beer you are ingesting just over a bottle of wine's worth of alcohol.