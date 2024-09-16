The Best Types Of Wine To Pair With Dry-Aged Steaks

While both options are perfectly up to the task, you aren't limited to these wines alone. As Gulbro points out, "Since the steak is dry aged, you may not need strong tannins to cut through the fats." Both cab sauv and cab Franc have relatively high levels of tannins, which is why they're often paired with steak. But, as Gulbro points out, dry-aged steak differs from more traditionally prepared steak in that the fat content is less pronounced. This means we can expand beyond the typical steak and wine pairings in search of something more unique.

Since dry-aged steak is so packed with unusual flavors, it might help to understand the difference between complementary and congruent wine pairings. In this scenario, the congruent wine pairing would be the Cabernet Franc since it matches the steak's pungent aromas and funky flavors with its own complexity. Of course, you could go even further and opt for a funky natural red wine with notes of earth, barnyard, or moss. Any local wine store worth its salt will stay up to date on what the best natural wines currently are, so feel free to ask them what's in stock.