Mead Vs Beer: What's The Difference?

Upon first glance, goblets of mead may look similar to glasses of cider or ale. While mead, a type of honey wine, shares many similarities with beer, there are also plenty of differences that separate these two fermented drinks. Mead goes back, way back to a time before wine was invented, and was used in ancient ceremonies. Chinese pottery with traces of the stuff can be traced to 7,000 BCE and Vikings and Greek philosophers have been known to imbibe over the centuries. Described as nectar of the gods, mead is a fierce contender to lay claim as the first alcoholic drink. And while mead might have once fallen out of popularity, it has made a comeback and is still enjoyed today.

Advertisement

Before you start writing off goblets of mead as the same as beer, know that these two alcoholic beverages are not the same. The ingredients used, the processes by which these drinks are made, and the resulting flavors differ between the drinks. You may want to chug a pint of beer, but mead, with an ABV that can range from 8% to 20% is a choice that is much better to sip. Serve yourself a pint of your favorite brew, and let's dive into these two concoctions.