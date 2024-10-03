Mead Vs Cider: What's The Actual Difference?

It's staggering to think that most drinks we order today have been around for centuries, if not more. Sure, the $9 grapefruit-flavored IPA you splurged on at your favorite dive last weekend was not around during Julius Caesar's heyday. But beer itself dates back millennia, as does wine. Two more of today's beloved drinks were also invented thousands of years ago: mead and cider.

Mead and cider are fermented beverages that vary in sweetness and alcohol content. They can be served still or sparkling, sweet or dry. And both drinks have experienced a popular resurgence in recent years. But many of the similarities stop there. Known endearingly as "honey wine," mead is crafted from fermented honey, while cider is derived from apples. Mead and cider can also vary in their alcohol by volume (ABV) levels, yielding starkly different outcomes. Here's what you need to know next time you're considering a sip of either one.