Perry Is The Fermented Drink Known As The English Champagne

Champagne by any other name, well, wouldn't be Champagne at all. According to French law, Champagne with a capital C is an official designation reserved only for sparkling wine made from grapes grown in the Champagne region of France and produced according to strict regulations. On the other hand, champagne with a lower-case C is fair game when applied to diverse varieties of sparkling wine produced all over the world. It's even okay to specify Spanish champagne (cava), Italian champagne (prosecco), German champagne (sekt) ... you get the drift.

In England, it's perry, a decidedly unique spin on sparkling wine made from pears, not grapes. To be honest, the drink is not wine in any sense of the word, sparkling or otherwise. It's actually hard cider made from pears instead of apples. But, that didn't stop Napoleon Bonaparte from declaring it "the English champagne." The name stuck, and here we are two centuries later discussing its merits.

Not to be confused with pear cider (a catch-all name for mass-produced drinks derived from pears), the term perry is usually reserved for artisanal varieties. While the precise meaning of cider differs in the U.S. and abroad, it's reasonably safe to assume that pear cider is an unfermented soft drink, while perry typically averages 4% to 8% alcohol by volume — about the same as a 12-ounce bottle of beer. Additionally, authentic perry is made only from perry pears, a variety of pear cultivated specifically for making the drink Napoleon christened English champagne.