Hot Mulled Mead Cocktail Recipe

Our hot mulled mead cocktail is filled with the scent and flavor of winter spices, bringing a dose of warmth to a cold winter night when paired with an unusual liqueur. Take a sip from this ancient recipe for a trip into the pages of your favorite fantasy book.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, mead, often associated with Vikings and medieval times, makes for a unique twist on the traditional mulled wines usually enjoyed this time of year. This honey-based drink has been cooked with spices for centuries, and our recipe pairs it with brandy, citrus, ginger, and warming spices for a cozy winter cocktail.

To make this winter cocktail, you'll bring mead, brandy, and an assortment of aromatic ingredients like allspice, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and fresh nutmeg to a gentle simmer in a pot. Once infused with flavor, strain the mixture into mugs to sip. With its spiced-up mead base and a touch of brandy, this hot drink provides both comfort and sophistication, making it the perfect companion to cold nights spent curled up by the fireplace.