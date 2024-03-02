Add Bourbon-Soaked Oak Chips To Your Homebrew For A Smokier Beer

Bourbon-soaked wood chips aren't just for grilling. To take your homebrew to the next level and create a brew with a deep, dimensional profile, all it takes is a handful of oak wood chips — particularly American or Hungarian oak.

Why wood chips? Steeping these little woody beauties in your homebrew achieves much the same effect as distilleries achieve by casing their brews in oak barrels — and it takes up way less space and time. When it comes to brewing, oak is smooth and mild, an easy to work with inclusion for intrepid homebrewers. Oak works well for beer thanks to its natural tannin content, high without being overwhelming or introducing an unwelcome pungent aroma. Coupled with dark smoky bourbon notes, the flavorful duo adds sophisticated character and elevates your homebrew with slight bitterness and a full-bodied mouthfeel.

To do it, simply soak the oak chips in bourbon and add 'em to the brew. Once they're thoroughly saturated, add those soaked wood chips to the wort in your secondary fermenter. This way, the flavors you just added won't get cooked off during the primary ferment. Oak chips have a high surface area, so they'll impart an oaky, bourbon-y flavor fairly quickly. Start with ½ ounce of oak chips per five gallons of beer and adjust to taste from there. Soak those chips for at least 24 hours, but for a bolder smoky, woody flavor, leave them for a full two weeks.