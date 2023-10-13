How A Baking Accident May Have Led To The Invention Of Beer

For every incredible culinary or beverage masterpiece, there is a genius who made the discovery. As for beer, the creation may have dropped from the sky, literally. The intoxicating beverage dates back thousands of years, but the precise date of conception is muddy. Given the absence of recipes from antiquity, no one can confidently retell beer's origin story, although beer experts have a pretty good idea.

The brewing process may be strategic and meticulous in today's beer scene, but it wasn't always so deliberate. Award-winning brewer and beer consultant, Horst Dornbusch, is fairly certain that the invention of beer was a happy accident. As the author of several books on brewing, Dornbusch knows his stuff. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Dornbusch theorizes that someone left their bread dough outside mid-baking when rain clouds were on the horizon. When they came back to the dough post-rainfall, they were met with a sloppy, wet, mess. A mess, yes, but a fermented mess. The environment's natural yeast would have worked wonders to transform the grain's sugars into alcohol and, voila, beer is born.