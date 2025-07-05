The Oldest US Brewery Survived Prohibition But Its Beer Still Isn't Available Nationwide

There aren't many truly old breweries in the United States, and you might be shocked to learn that some of the oldest aren't even that widely available. The big three of American beer — Anheuser-Busch (and its many offshoots), Miller, and Coors — are all 19th-century breweries that managed to survive the impact of Prohibition. They are also some of the oldest in the country, having been founded in 1852, 1855, and 1873, respectively. But look beyond the big brands, and the names start to get more obscure. You've almost certainly heard of Pabst, but how many people can name Minhas, America's fourth oldest brewery, or Schaefer, its second? America's oldest brewery isn't that obscure, and unlike some of those older brands, it is actually growing again. However, you still can't get it nationwide or even west of Texas. If you want a swig of Yuengling, you may have to do some traveling.

Yuengling was founded in 1829 by David G. Yuengling in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, where the main brewery is still located today. The brand is still family-owned today, with current CEO Dick Yuengling being a fifth-generation brewer. The company predates the next oldest beer in the United States by over a decade. However, being a smaller, family-owned brewery has limited the beer's reach, and for years, it was only available in parts of the Northeast and Midwest, primarily around its Pennsylvania home. In 1999, it began expanding into the South by opening a third brewery in Florida, and in recent years, that expansion has gotten more rapid.