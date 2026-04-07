We Asked Pitmasters For The Best Beers To Drink With Ribeye Steak
Some food and drink pairings are iconic: milk and cookies, wine and cheese, burgers and a shakes. For many people, beer and steak are a perfect match, especially at a summer cookout. But when it comes to a delicious, tender ribeye, Tasting Table thought it best to check with an experts to find an ideal beer pairing: Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., as well as Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.
"If I'm going for a beer to drink while enjoying my ribeye, I'm grabbing a Miller High Life," Wallace told us. She had some solid reasons, too. "It has a light clean profile that won't compete with the steak, however you season it. It's high in carbonation which means it can cut through the tasty fattiness of the ribeye and help refresh your palate. Also, that subtle sweetness and grain flavor plays nicely with the steak, and it has an all-around crushable factor."
Chef Shoults had another suggestion. "A double IPA pairs well with a ribeye," he said. "It stands up to the bold, rich flavor of the steak and complements it nicely." A double or imperial IPA is stronger than a milkshake IPA or New England IPA, and you can learn a little more about the difference between IPAs here. Once you have your beer choice squared away, you just need to grill the perfect, medium-rare steak and you're good to go.
Beer is near and the ribeye is why
They don't call Miller High Life the champagne of beers for nothing — Michelle Wallace highlighted that fact when she drew attention to its high carbonation. It's an American-style lager that's slightly fruity, slightly hoppy, and crisp on the palate, making it a great pairing for ribeye. If Miller High Life isn't your thing, however, no need to worry. Wallace also shared which types of beer work best with ribeye.
"There are several types of beers that can work with pairing with a ribeye, so your personal preference will play a part in choosing the best pairing," she said. "Pilsner/Lagers are great because of their clean, light and carbonated factors. The subtle bitterness basically scrapes your palate between bites." If you prefer a richer beer with a more complex flavor, on the hand, you also have some options.
"Amber Ale/Brown Ale carry nice toasty notes that can complement the flavor of that seared crust that you get on your steak," Wallace told us. Amber ale is a great beer pairing to balance spicy foods, too. "It's less contrasting and more of a doubling down on savory depth of flavor. A wild card beer that works best is a Saison. It's more dry, with a peppery note and a slight funkiness to it. It's high in carbonation and adds layers of complexity without being heavy. This is a cheffy flex pairing!"