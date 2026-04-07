We Asked Pitmasters For The Best Beers To Drink With Ribeye Steak

Some food and drink pairings are iconic: milk and cookies, wine and cheese, burgers and a shakes. For many people, beer and steak are a perfect match, especially at a summer cookout. But when it comes to a delicious, tender ribeye, Tasting Table thought it best to check with an experts to find an ideal beer pairing: Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., as well as Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.

"If I'm going for a beer to drink while enjoying my ribeye, I'm grabbing a Miller High Life," Wallace told us. She had some solid reasons, too. "It has a light clean profile that won't compete with the steak, however you season it. It's high in carbonation which means it can cut through the tasty fattiness of the ribeye and help refresh your palate. Also, that subtle sweetness and grain flavor plays nicely with the steak, and it has an all-around crushable factor."

Chef Shoults had another suggestion. "A double IPA pairs well with a ribeye," he said. "It stands up to the bold, rich flavor of the steak and complements it nicely." A double or imperial IPA is stronger than a milkshake IPA or New England IPA, and you can learn a little more about the difference between IPAs here. Once you have your beer choice squared away, you just need to grill the perfect, medium-rare steak and you're good to go.