How A Chef Cooks The Perfect Medium-Rare Steak On The Grill

Grilling the perfect medium-rare steak at home is both an art and a science, and for Chef Billy Parisi, it starts with choosing a classic cut and knowing exactly when to flip. A 12-ounce New York strip steak hits the sweet spot here, offering a beautiful, beefy balance of tenderness and chew. We spoke to Parisi to ask him how to best cook a medium rare steak on the grill, and the trick, he says, is all in managing the heat and timing.

"First, ensure your grill is preheated to high heat, which is 500 to 550 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Parisi advises. "Next, coat the steak in a thin layer of oil and then generously season both sides with salt and pepper. You can also use a rub if you'd like."

Now it's time to pay attention to the clock. Parisi says to "add the steak to the grill and let it sit for 1 to 1½ minutes with the grill door closed." Keeping the grill lid closed is crucial — especially with New York strips, as they typically run between 1 and 1.5 inches thick. Trapping heat works to slow moisture loss while encouraging a solid sear, especially with steaks over ¾ inch thick. After grilling the first side, Parisi uses tongs to flip the steak, walking it through the same precise sequence to develop flavor and those classic crosshatch grill marks in no time. "Then flip the steak over and cook for 1 to 1½ minutes," the chef adds, again with the lid closed. Next up: turning those steaks into a visually stunning masterpiece.