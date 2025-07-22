How A Chef Cooks The Perfect Medium-Rare Steak On The Grill
Grilling the perfect medium-rare steak at home is both an art and a science, and for Chef Billy Parisi, it starts with choosing a classic cut and knowing exactly when to flip. A 12-ounce New York strip steak hits the sweet spot here, offering a beautiful, beefy balance of tenderness and chew. We spoke to Parisi to ask him how to best cook a medium rare steak on the grill, and the trick, he says, is all in managing the heat and timing.
"First, ensure your grill is preheated to high heat, which is 500 to 550 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Parisi advises. "Next, coat the steak in a thin layer of oil and then generously season both sides with salt and pepper. You can also use a rub if you'd like."
Now it's time to pay attention to the clock. Parisi says to "add the steak to the grill and let it sit for 1 to 1½ minutes with the grill door closed." Keeping the grill lid closed is crucial — especially with New York strips, as they typically run between 1 and 1.5 inches thick. Trapping heat works to slow moisture loss while encouraging a solid sear, especially with steaks over ¾ inch thick. After grilling the first side, Parisi uses tongs to flip the steak, walking it through the same precise sequence to develop flavor and those classic crosshatch grill marks in no time. "Then flip the steak over and cook for 1 to 1½ minutes," the chef adds, again with the lid closed. Next up: turning those steaks into a visually stunning masterpiece.
At the end of the grill, it's still about function over form
Here's the art part: when it's time to flip the steak again, the trick, Parisi says, is to "turn it 90 degrees to get those coveted grill marks." The chef then opens the grill lid and leaves it that way for a hot minute. After another 1 to 1½ minutes, he flips it one last time, again turning it 90 degrees — and, you guessed it, he also leaves it on the open grill for a final 1 to 1½ minutes. But don't fret if you have to give up perfecting grill marks. If the steak registers an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, it's medium rare and ready to rest. Pull it and be proud.
While direct grilling delivers bold flavors quickly, some grillmasters (even Parisi himself) love a classic two-step steak recipe. "To me, the reverse sear steak and finishing on the grill is still my favorite method," Parisi adds. A reverse sear is ideal for other thicker cuts, too, like bone-in ribeye. Season the steak, but don't add oil — it needs to be dry when it goes into a 275-degree Fahrenheit oven for about twenty minutes, until it reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Add oil to the grilling grate before lighting, and transfer the steak to the hottest part for a quick sear — about a minute and a half per side. "Let it rest for 5 to 6 minutes," Parisi notes. "Then serve thinly sliced on a bias against the grain."