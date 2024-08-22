When To Keep The Lid Open And Closed When Grilling

There are plenty of essential grilling tips and tricks, but one thing we still struggle with is knowing how to properly use the lid of the grill. The lid may not seem all that useful, but it actually plays a very important role in how your food turns out. To better understand the ins and outs of the matter, we reached out to Silvio Correa, Private Chef and Brazilian Grill Master, to talk about it.

Before we get into the specifics, it's important we understand how the two grilling styles affect the food. "Grilling with the lid open places food under direct heat," Correa told Tasting Table. "This method creates a good sear and caramelization on the outside while maintaining a juicy interior." But isn't closed-lid grilling also placing food under direct heat? Sort of. "Closing the lid creates an oven-like environment, allowing for more even cooking and infusing smoky flavors into the food," Correa explained.

We can think of grilling with the lid closed as being similar to a convection oven, where the meat is surrounded by ubiquitous heat, whereas grilling with the lid open is more like cooking on the stovetop, where the heat is coming from one direction. If you want to master the grill, you need to understand why you should choose one over the other. Although there are some exceptions to this rule, the primary reason why you open or close your lid is how thick your meat is.