The Best Beer Pairings To Balance Spicy Foods, According To An Expert

When faced with eating a fiery dish, there's nothing better than a refreshing beer to take the edge off. But it's a bit of a misconception that beer always tempers spice — and even if a brew does reduce the heat? It may be a poor choice in terms of flavor pairings. Light beers can be overwhelmed by powerful flavors, after all, while robust varieties tend to smother more delicate dishes.

My experience in the beer and hospitality industries has taught me it's far better to take the time to understand different styles of beer and their nuances — then match them with food accordingly. Of course, it's important to understand the different aspects of taste and flavor pairings when it comes to food, as well. For example, sweetness naturally balances spice, salt can reduce bitterness, and citrus can cut through fat.

With that in mind, I've compiled a list of my favorite beer styles to drink with spicy foods and coupled them with dishes genuinely elevated by the combination of flavors between the beer and food. These pairings won't just result in a superior dining experience –- they'll open your eyes to the potential of various beers and offer inspiration to seek your own delicious combinations.