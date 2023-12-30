What Is Milk Stout And Does It Contain Dairy?

These days, it seems that there are increasingly bizarre flavors of beer, from crème brulee to coconut curry, which may or may not contain any form of its namesake flavor. When it comes to stouts, you also have a wide range of flavors, from oatmeal to oysters. And while oatmeal stouts are made with some amount of oats, and oyster stouts are made with some part of oysters (either just the shell or the flesh itself, during the brewing process), chocolate beers don't always contain chocolate, despite its name. So, it's entirely reasonable to wonder about milk stouts, and whether it contains any dairy milk, especially when there might be allergies or intolerances involved.

Also known as a cream stout or a sweet stout, a milk stout is a dark beer with a rich and creamy flavor and texture. It's often made with lactose, a type of milk sugar that doesn't get fermented into alcohol by the beer yeast, which leads to a sweeter overall taste to the beer that helps provide balance to the roasted and bitter flavors typical of stouts, and a "smoother, fuller mouthfeel to the beer," explains The Growler Guys. Lactose is not milk, but it is an ingredient that is derived from milk. Lactose can be added during different stages of the brewing process, including the boil or primary fermentation, per Vine Pair.