10 Beer Brands Fans Are Side-Eyeing Over Rising Prices

For those looking to pick up some cheap alcohol, beer used to be the easy choice. You'd grab your usual brand and pay what seemed like a fair price. Over the last few years, that has changed. Buying beer now comes with a wince about how much it's eating into your wallet.

Beer prices have been steadily rising for a few years now. Some popular brands have pushed this price increase so far that customers are now wondering if they should look elsewhere. Inflation is always going to affect prices, but cost has turned into a runaway train. You question what exactly it is you're paying for and is it actually worth the cost. Trust us, you're not the only one who is starting to double-check the price tag.

Here we'll look at 10 of the worst culprits whose prices rises are eye-watering. These choices have been selected due to a mix of market research and personal accounts from customers who are fed up with paying premium prices for previously affordable beer.