Grolsch Beer Vs Heineken: What's The Difference?

When epicures think about the Dutch food scene, there's a good chance that one of the first things that comes to mind is beer. Today, we're exploring two of the most iconic brews in the Dutch beer oeuvre — Grolsch and Heineken — to find out what, exactly, makes them unique. Spoiler alert: There's a lot of things. Both are pale Dutch beers that clock in at 5% ABV, but this is largely where the brands diverge.

For starters, Heineken is a pale lager beer while Grolsch is a pilsner beer (more info on the differences between pilsners versus lagers here). Not only does this ingredient makeup impact the brews' respective flavors and mouthfeels, but it has also indirectly determined their popularity. Among beer drinkers in the Netherlands, bold, bitter Grolsch is more popular than clean, mild Heineken.

As one Dutch beer fan shares via Reddit, "Grolsch and Hertog Jan are our top 'regular' beers. Heineken really isn't all that bad, it's just not special to us, it's what we drink when real good beer isn't available." Another Dutch beer lover similarly writes: "Consensus around the Netherlands seems to be that Heineken is tasteless, Grolsch is if you like more bitter, Amstel is if you like more tartness, and Bavaria is if you like more sweetness." Still, for folks who prefer an easy-to-drink brew, strong, bitter Grolsch might be less desirable than the comparatively background-character Heineken, and both brews present distinctive profiles all their own.

