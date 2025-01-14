Grolsch Beer Vs Heineken: What's The Difference?
When epicures think about the Dutch food scene, there's a good chance that one of the first things that comes to mind is beer. Today, we're exploring two of the most iconic brews in the Dutch beer oeuvre — Grolsch and Heineken — to find out what, exactly, makes them unique. Spoiler alert: There's a lot of things. Both are pale Dutch beers that clock in at 5% ABV, but this is largely where the brands diverge.
For starters, Heineken is a pale lager beer while Grolsch is a pilsner beer (more info on the differences between pilsners versus lagers here). Not only does this ingredient makeup impact the brews' respective flavors and mouthfeels, but it has also indirectly determined their popularity. Among beer drinkers in the Netherlands, bold, bitter Grolsch is more popular than clean, mild Heineken.
As one Dutch beer fan shares via Reddit, "Grolsch and Hertog Jan are our top 'regular' beers. Heineken really isn't all that bad, it's just not special to us, it's what we drink when real good beer isn't available." Another Dutch beer lover similarly writes: "Consensus around the Netherlands seems to be that Heineken is tasteless, Grolsch is if you like more bitter, Amstel is if you like more tartness, and Bavaria is if you like more sweetness." Still, for folks who prefer an easy-to-drink brew, strong, bitter Grolsch might be less desirable than the comparatively background-character Heineken, and both brews present distinctive profiles all their own.
Grolsch is balanced, bitter, and full-bodied
Grolsch Premium Pilsner is a medium golden-hued beer with a vibrant green hoppy nose. This brew is all about full-bodied structure and clean, balanced bitterness. On the production end, Grolsch is the amalgam of two Hallertau hops, Emerald and Magnum, plus three types of Dutch barley malt that all gets brewed together via double fermentation to create Grolsch's distinct, rich flavor.
This traditional-style beer is known for its intense, bold, dimensional taste — which is impressive but not necessarily accessible for all beer fans. That signature bitterness also impacts drinkability. You're probably not going to be able to house a six-pack of Grolsch (at least, not pleasantly). If you're looking for a beer that you can crush many bottles of in a single sitting, skip Grolsch. Although, if you're looking for complex biscuit-forward notes, a mild citrusy taste, and a long finish, Grolsch is the brew for you. A six-pack of 11-ounce bottles runs for about $10.
Grolsch is a tradition more than 400 years old. Since 1615, this European pale lager from the rural East of the Netherlands has been produced in the Dutch town of Grolle. In fact, the brewery was originally established during the Dutch Revolt (aka the Eighty Years' War), and Grolsch has used the same water source the beginning. Today, Grolsch remains a staple beer that's popularly reached for by discerning sippers in the Netherlands. Fans at home and abroad love the fancy feel of the bottles' classic swing-top caps.
Heineken is mild, clean, and accessible
Over 300 brands fall under the Heineken portfolio, but we're specifically talking about Heineken Pure Malt Lager. It's an accessible, refreshing, clean-drinking beer without a particularly standout profile. Heineken is light, fresh, and basic, and that's the beauty of it. If it isn't broke, don't fix it, and indeed, Heineken has been brewed in Holland since 1873.
On the palate, Heineken offers subtle fruit notes under a biscuit-forward maltiness. The taste is more bitter than sweet, but it isn't all that bitter, either. The beer is brewed from barley malt, hops, water, and a proprietary A-yeast over a 28-day lagering process; unlike Grolsch, Heineken has not revealed the specific hops varieties that it uses. The batch is also fermented horizontally in sideways-oriented tanks. A six-pack of 12-ounce bottles also runs for about $10.
Heineken's iconic green bottle and red star design has become globally recognizable, but modern beer fans in the Netherlands don't seem to reach for it all that often. A common criticism is that Heineken tastes one-note and even boring, and that it must be served ice cold in order to be drinkable. Although, as our fellow beer-fans in the aforementioned Reddit thread note, "[Heineken] made a beer that appeals to almost everyone, which is impressive in itself." After all, Heineken is one of our favorite beers to pair with a cheese board (a happy coincidence considering Holland's gouda cheese market is among the ultimate foodie travel destinations).