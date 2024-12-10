13 Dutch Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Hollandse Nieuwe, also known as maatjesharing or soused herring, is a conventional dish made from pickled raw herring marinated in a tangy mixture of cider, vinegar, and spices. It is one of the most traditional and popular Dutch dishes around, making it a must-try if you are visiting the Netherlands.

Indeed, this delicacy has been a staple in Dutch cuisine for centuries, dating back to the 1300s, when advancements in curing techniques changed the way fish dishes were prepared and enjoyed. Credited to fabled innovator Willem Beukelszoon but disputed by some as originating elsewhere, the method known as kaken — or gibbing — revolutionized herring preservation. Crucial to ensuring both the fish's flavor and longevity, this method of gutting allowed certain organs and enzymes to stay and aid in the curing of the fish.

Today, Hollandse Nieuwe is typically enjoyed as a convenient and on-the-go treat, garnished with a handful of diced onions and pickles to complement the fish's delectable and tangy acidity. If, however, you truly want to embrace tradition, you can enjoy these tasty little fish in the authentic way, by holding them by the tail, tilting your head back, and slipping them down in one go. The delicate, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the fish is perhaps best celebrated via this method, but for those after a gentler introduction, you can often find places that serve the fish on a soft roll known as broodje haring.

