13 Dutch Dishes You Should Try At Least Once
Although many of us might be familiar with stroopwafels or may have heard of snert in passing, when it comes to Dutch food, worldwide familiarity is somewhat lacking, with most dishes hailing from the Netherlands flying under the international radar. The fact is, however, that Dutch cuisine has a lot to offer, boasting a rich history and an array of unique and delicious foods, centering on comfort, efficiency, and fresh, local ingredients. Indeed, from rich and hearty stews that offer the best means of countering long and cold winters, to decadent sweet treats that rival many more well-known international desserts, the Netherlands has a wide variety of food that deserves recognition.
Whether you are planning a trip to Amsterdam or are simply interested in diving into Dutch culinary culture at home, there are some dishes that simply cannot be missed, from street-food style snacks to hearty, home-cooked meals that guarantee sustenance and satisfaction. From a broad scope, we've compiled the top dishes that you need to try if you're after that truly authentic Dutch taste.
Hollandse Nieuwe
Hollandse Nieuwe, also known as maatjesharing or soused herring, is a conventional dish made from pickled raw herring marinated in a tangy mixture of cider, vinegar, and spices. It is one of the most traditional and popular Dutch dishes around, making it a must-try if you are visiting the Netherlands.
Indeed, this delicacy has been a staple in Dutch cuisine for centuries, dating back to the 1300s, when advancements in curing techniques changed the way fish dishes were prepared and enjoyed. Credited to fabled innovator Willem Beukelszoon but disputed by some as originating elsewhere, the method known as kaken — or gibbing — revolutionized herring preservation. Crucial to ensuring both the fish's flavor and longevity, this method of gutting allowed certain organs and enzymes to stay and aid in the curing of the fish.
Today, Hollandse Nieuwe is typically enjoyed as a convenient and on-the-go treat, garnished with a handful of diced onions and pickles to complement the fish's delectable and tangy acidity. If, however, you truly want to embrace tradition, you can enjoy these tasty little fish in the authentic way, by holding them by the tail, tilting your head back, and slipping them down in one go. The delicate, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the fish is perhaps best celebrated via this method, but for those after a gentler introduction, you can often find places that serve the fish on a soft roll known as broodje haring.
Snert
Snert — also referred to as erwtensoep (or "pea soup" in English — is a thick and warming soup made from split peas, pork sausage (typically the smoky and salty rookwurst), and other veggies like carrots, celery, and potatoes. Creamy, filling, and with a consistency that should allow a bowl of the stuff to support an upright, standing spoon, snert is the ultimate comfort food, offering itself as a hearty remedy to colder temperatures and biting Dutch winds. It is so beloved in its home country, in fact, that the city of Groningen hosts The Pea Soup World Cup competition annually. So, it's fair to say that the dish is not simply regarded as food, but somewhat of a national treasure.
Snert is traditionally served with a side of rye bread, further adding to the substantial feel of the dish. But with countless family recipes offering their own unique twists on snert, including various additions and sides, no two bowls you try will be the same. Irrespective of local or cultural variations, however, the comfort granted by a bowl of snert is always guaranteed. So, if you're visiting the Netherlands in the winter, this dish should be a priority.
Broodje gehakt
If you're looking to experience the heart of Dutch street food, broodje gehakt offers a great place to start. Simple but wholly satisfying, this tasty snack consists of flavorful and juicy grilled meatballs sandwiched between two pillowy buns, making for a truly inviting and decadent sandwich. Whilst many of us may be more accustomed to meatball sandwiches that feature marinara sauce and gooey, melted cheese, the Dutch approach to such a sandwich is slightly different. You will usually find broodje gehakt topped with a sauce such as mustard or mayonnaise, although tomato ketchup can also offer a tangy and vibrant twist.
Although these traditional sandwiches are typically enjoyed at a Dutch street food stall or market, there's no reason why you can't recreate the indulgence of broodje gehakt at home. Simply follow a recipe for Dutch meatballs, paying attention to the size you will need them to be to fit perfectly between two sandwich buns. Grill them until crisp and lightly charred, and then finish up with a hearty dollop of creamy mayonnaise or mustard for the perfect tasty pick-me-up.
Poffertjes
What's better than a fluffy, delicate, and perfectly sweet pancake? Lots of fluffy, delicate, and perfectly sweet pancakes in bite-sized form, also known as poffertjes. Synonymous with their name — which stems from the word pof, which is Dutch for "puff" — these mini pancakes boast a beautifully light and puffy texture that makes them one of the most moreish sweet treats enjoyed throughout the Netherlands.
As such, poffertjes are fairly easy to come by throughout the country, and you may well see them on a menu at a coffee shop, as well as in supermarkets. They're most commonly enjoyed, however, at Dutch markets and fairs, where they are swiftly prepared in large batches and eaten whilst still warm and tender. Finished with a dusting of icing sugar and a knob of creamy butter, they offer ultimate indulgence in a succinct and snackable package. If you're taking a trip to the Netherlands and are after something sweet, these delicious little morsels of sugary goodness are not to be missed.
Should a trip to a Dutch market be off the table, however, rest assured that you need not miss out on poffertjes. Alongside the beginning of an emergence of establishments offering these Dutch treats in the U.S., there are ways to recreate them at home. With the right pan, you can make your own poffertjes very easily, with the need for few more ingredients than your usual pancake batter calls for.
Stamppot
You're likely to find stamppot on a restaurant menu during a winter trip to the Netherlands, and you should by no means pass it up. A hearty and warming traditional dish, stamppot is made from a satisfying mix of mashed potatoes and various vegetables, alongside savory meats like smoked sausage or bacon. The ingredients used for stamppot can vary based on the season and region you are in, as well as on account of differing family recipes and innovative twists, making stamppot a highly versatile and customizable dish — ideal if you're looking to delve into Dutch cuisine at home. Amongst the most common vegetables used in stamppot are kale, carrot, and onion, although sauerkraut is also a fairly popular choice, used in a version of the dish known as zuurkoolstamppot.
Whichever ingredients are used in stamppot, though, the key to its success is in ensuring a rich and creamy texture, granted by soft and fluffy mashed potatoes and perfectly cooked vegetables. When combined, the potatoes and vegetables should meld together, ensuring both delicious taste and an indulgent mouthfeel. With a scattering of salty, smoky sausage on top, stamppot is given its finishing touch — and the resulting dish can truly be defined as comfort on a plate.
Stroopwafels
One of the Netherlands' most iconic sweet treats, stroopwafels have come to develop somewhat of an international reputation on account of their unique taste and luxurious, indulgent texture. If you have a sweet tooth but have never tried a stroopwafel, it's almost an understatement to say that you have been missing out. These delicious, thin waffle cookies are filled with a gooey caramel syrup center that's irresistibly sweet and chewy, making them unlike any other waffle or cookie you may have tried. Boasting perfectly balanced taste and texture, with a crisp golden outside and tender interior, this Dutch dessert is the definition of moreish, with an almost addictive quality that you'll only understand once you try it.
Stroopwafels are best eaten warm, ideally fresh out of the iron at a market or fair, ensuring that the caramel is perfectly gooey. However, if this is not an option for you in the foreseeable future, you may wish to head to a European supermarket or a chain grocer with an international aisle near you (or, simply visit an online store) to pick up a pack. All you'll need to do is pop them under a waffle iron or in the microwave for a short time at home — and enjoy for the most authentic eating experience.
If you're having trouble locating them locally, you can also make stroopwafels at home fairly easily. Okay, they might not be quite as good as a fresh, warm variation from a Dutch vendor, but the basic components of this delectable cookie almost guarantee delicious results, regardless.
Kibbeling
Another popular street food, kibbeling offers itself as an excellent alternative for those looking to sample what the Netherlands have to offer in terms of seafood but are a little hesitant about pickled herring. Kibbeling is simply chunks of white fish that are battered and deep-fried to perfection, resulting in a beautiful crispy and golden exterior and a delicate, flaky interior. The bite-sized chunks are typically accompanied by a piquant dipping sauce, like a remoulade or garlic sauce, for a slightly acidic kick that helps to cut through any excess richness from the batter.
The addition of sides — such as fries or other potato variations, or a voluminous salad and freshly made sauce — can turn kibbeling made into a meal. Or, the crunchy golden fish pieces could also be cushioned between two slices of bread for a hearty Dutch take on a fish finger sandwich. However, it's typically enjoyed as a snack, often taken to-go from markets or street food vendors, thanks to its convenient bite-sized portions of fish.
Frikandel
For a true taste of Dutch fast food, frikandel is simply a must-try. Inherently simple in nature and presentation, but wholly unique and utterly delicious, frikandel is a deep-fried, skinless, minced meat sausage that's perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Made from a mixture of meat (most often chicken, beef, and pork, though the exact blend can vary depending on the region and maker), frikandel is seasoned with spices, including nutmeg and allspice, which give it its unique, slightly sweet, and warming taste. A small amount of whipped cream is then added to the mix, where it serves as a binder, before they are processed into a conventional sausage shape, boiled, and finally fried.
Usually, frikandel is simply eaten as-is, which accounts for most of its appeal as a quick and fuss-free snack that still packs a flavorful punch. For those who are after a little more sustenance or want to avoid the risk of greasy fingers, it's also sometimes served as a sandwich. It's also often topped with a sauce like mayonnaise and curry ketchup, resulting in a dish not too dissimilar from Germany's famous currywurst. This is a popular means of eating frikandel — which also entails stuffing the sausage with the mayo and curry ketchup along with chopped raw onion after cutting it down the middle — and the variation known as frikandel speciaal.
Bitterballen
No visit to the Netherlands is complete without a sampling of bitterballen, the quintessential Dutch snack that was designed to be eaten alongside an alcoholic drink like gin or beer (aka bitters). Indeed, despite what their name may first lead you to believe, bitterballen are, in fact, not at all bitter, but rather a crispy and indulgent savory snack consisting of crunchy bite-sized balls that are filled with a rich and flavorful beef ragout. The sumptuously soft and tender consistency of the ragout — or more generally, a meat and gravy mix — is made by stewing beef with an array of herbs and spices. After the mix is thickened, cooled, and shaped into small balls, the bitterballen are breaded and deep-fried, granting them an inviting golden-brown exterior that gives way to a beautifully rich and moist interior.
On account of their intended purpose as an accompaniment for alcoholic drinks, bitterballen are typically served in pubs and bars, eaten in batches, and usually served with a sauce for dipping. The meaty inside should still be piping hot when they are eaten (something to be aware of to avoid a burnt tongue should you order a fresh portion), resulting in an indulgent combination of tastes, textures, and temperatures.
Appeltaart
Whilst you may be familiar with apple pie in a general sense, there's something unique about appeltaart — which translates not to apple tart but to "apple pie" — that sets it apart from other international variations. To start, Dutch apple pie features a streusel topping made from butter, sugar, flour, and flavored with cinnamon, which gives it crumbly top layer in place of the more familiar lattice-style topping made out of pie crust. Meanwhile, the appeltaart's base is often described as closer to cake or buttery cookies in texture than to traditional pastry.
Despite these differences, however, what appeltaart has in common with other apple pie variants is its warming, lightly spiced, and vibrant flavor, granted by cinnamon, lemon juice, and brown sugar. Alongside a multitude of perfectly softened apples and succulent raisins, this mix results in the most comforting pie that is not only hard to resist, but also hard to beat compared with other baked goods. Indeed, appeltaart is one of the most famous and beloved desserts in the Netherlands, widely available across the country in numerous restaurants, cafes, and even many home kitchens, where it is enjoyed with a dollop of cream alongside a cup of coffee for the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up or after dinner treat.
Are you outside of the Netherlands but want to experience the unrivalled taste of Dutch apple pie for yourself? Our appeltaart recipe guarantees tasty and authentic results.
Tompouce
As elegant as it is iconic, tompouce is a dessert that's made by layering puff pastry with thick cream and a final layer of sweet, colorful icing. This classic Dutch treat's combination of crisp but perfectly light pastry, velvety and fluffy cream, and smooth and shiny icing results in the ideal balance of flavors and textures that has made it so popular around the Netherlands.
You should be able to find tompouce in bakeries and cafes throughout the year, with specialized patisseries likely offering the best selection. However, these inviting pastries are also associated with special occasions, such as when the conventionally pink icing is given a patriotic makeover and turned orange in celebration of King's Day. If you're after a moment of indulgence but do not want an overly large portion, tompouce is no doubt your answer — delivering a taste of Dutch pastry perfection in a neat and polished package.
Hachee
Packing richness and depth, hachee is another warming Dutch comfort food that simply cannot be missed. A type of beef and onion stew, hachee is characterized by a slow cook, which results in melt-in-your-mouth meat that is flavored with bold ingredients, such as vinegar and a variety of spices like bay leaves, cloves, and pepper. This truly rich and complex savory meat sauce is then complemented by buttery, creamy mashed potatoes, and slightly acidic braised red cabbage. The latter helps to balance out any excess richness for a perfectly nuanced meal. Lastly, a side of apple sauce will add a touch of sweetness that can also help add a liveliness to the dish.
Well-suited to cooking in large batches and an excellent means of using up leftovers, hachee serves as the perfect representation of comforting home-cooked Dutch food. So, if you're after the taste of an authentic family meal that's commonly enjoyed in the Netherlands, this dish is a must-try.
Kapucijners met spek
The classic Dutch dish kapucijners met spek is a hearty and filling stew with a delicious combination of flavors. Translating to capuchins (a type of Dutch pea) with bacon, it is also often combined with pickles, whose acidity and piquant taste adds further nuance and dimension to the dish, and a drizzle of syrup. As of all these different flavors meld together, they provide something truly unique, offering a distinct flavor profile that is sweet, smoky, meaty, and woody — ideal for fall or winter.
Kapucijners met spek is also fairly simple to prepare, making it a popular choice as a mid-week meal. To make the dish, you simply need to fry onion in butter until it softens, before adding bacon and cooking it until it becomes perfectly crisp. The beans (which are commonly bought and sold in cans in the Netherlands) are then simply added in, and everything is mixed together in a pot. An optional tablespoon of mustard is swirled through and left to heat up, before the dish is served with pickles and syrup to finish.
The Dutch-grown capuchins are at the heart of this dish. However, if you are looking to recreate it at home and cannot get your hands on them, similar pulses like chickpeas or butterbeans may give you a similar result.