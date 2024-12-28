The Absolute Best Beers To Pair With A Cheese Board

The reason why beer and cheese go so well together is simpler than you might think: They both originate with some form of grass or grain but are crafted by very different processes.

Our furry, four-legged ruminant friends (cows, sheep, goats, etc.) chew grass all day and ultimately convert it to milk, which is the key ingredient of cheese. Our brewer friends approach grains like wheat, rye, and barley (members of the grass family) through a different process called fermentation, whereby a mash of these raw materials is mixed with hops, yeast, and water, to arrive at beer. (This is also the reason why crackers pair so effortlessly with beer and cheese).

Over many centuries, countless cultural traditions have developed around beer and cheese, leading to hundreds of variants of each and making it seem difficult to know where to begin when pairing them. But the important thing to keep in mind is that it's hard to go wrong here. If you're mixing craft beer with block cheese (two great things in their own right), there will be little left to be desired. Nevertheless, some combinations are better than others.

There are many factors to consider on both fronts: For beer you have ABV, hop intensity, and mouthfeel, among others, and for cheese, you have texture, flavor profiles, and age, to name only a few. With a little bit of guidance, you can make pairings that will elevate both the flavors of your brew and your cheese to blissful new horizons. We'll simplify things a little by focusing mainly on beer styles, and with a little help from Jenn Klein, taproom expert at Yard House, we'll recommend the best cheeses to pair with each.

