9 Popular Light Beers, Ranked From Worst To Best

Founded, or rather revived, by Travis and Jason Kelce in 2023, Garage Beer is rapidly ascending the light beer market as a clear fan favorite. Having grown its sales by over 250% in 2023 (the fastest rising beer brand that year), Garage Beer is officially available in all 50 states as of 2025 and offers a new take on a Cincinnati classic. Originally released in 2018 with the name of the brewery included in the name ("Braxton Brewing Co."), the beer spun off from its parent company while also focusing less on the hops in the drink.

This applies to the recipe, too, as the beer produced by Garage Beer Co. tweaked the formula to be more inclusive. The brand is opting to appeal to the masses, referring to their drink as "beer flavored beer" and as the beer with "no bitterness." This leads to a brew with a flavor that is malty and slightly sweet, but which has absolutely no hoppy flavor. True to its advertising, this is a beer with almost no bitterness whatsoever, which makes it extremely easy to drink (as well as its minuscule 95 calories per 12 ounces and 4.0 ABV). If this is the kind of lighter alcoholic beverage you're looking for, Garage Beer is exactly what it sounds like: A simple beer-flavored beer. If you want something with a little more kick, however, several other options provide a fuller flavor profile.