This Is The Reason Beer Tastes Better Cold

Of the countless types of beer you can find at the pub or grocery store, very few, if any, are served or sold warm or even at room temperature for that matter. In fact, beer that's lost its ice-cold temperatures is deemed undrinkable by many. If you've ever wondered why beer seems to taste better when cold, we've consulted Geoff Bragg, Master Beer Judge for BJCP, for some very detailed reasons. He argues that cold temperatures favor carbonation but mask the full potential of flavors and aromas.

"From a technical standpoint, beer doesn't really taste better colder, you just taste less of it," Bragg said. "A beer that is just above freezing will lack noticeable aroma and flavor. Beer served on tap is generally kept around 38F and will warm up as you drink it. This is when the aromas and flavors will become more apparent."

Just as warming spices bloom their flavors, warming beer a mere 3 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit will bring all the suppressed tasting notes and aromas to fruition. Simply let the beer sit for a minute or two after pouring it from a cold bottle or tap so it reaches its maximum flavor potential without becoming flat.

This brings us to Bragg's second point. "Carbonation is held in solution at lower temperatures," he continued. "Ever open up a warm beer? All that CO2 is coming out of solution and into your lap. Part of the reason kegged beers are traditionally kept at 38F is to minimize foaming and therefore wasted beer at a bar."

