Costco's New Kirkland Brand Cocktails Are An Obvious High Noon Copycat

Costco's whole thing is that it sells items in bulk, helping customers save potentially thousands of dollars a year. But the listed price of the Kirkland Signature Vodka + Soda has some people hesitating to head down to the liquor aisle. In a photo posted to Reddit from a Washington State Costco, the price of an 18-pack of Kirkland's Vodka + Soda cans is listed as $54.21, which roughly comes out to $3 a can. For comparison, we looked up the cost of an eight-pack of High Noon, also in Washington State, and found that it landed at about $2.70 a can on average. Although the price difference isn't huge, it's surprising to see Costco selling a more expensive knockoff. Note: Due to Washington State spirit sales taxes, the price might be a little better at out-of-state Costcos.

So, is Kirkland Signature's Vodka + Soda worth the price? As we mentioned before, High Noons are extremely popular, with many people reporting that it's the only hard seltzer they actually like. The hard seltzer was also voted the #1 Best Tasting Hard Seltzer according to Tasting Panel Magazine. We placed High Noon squarely in the middle of our own hard seltzer brand ranking. Tasting Table has yet to conduct a side-by-side taste test — which might be better done during the hot summer months while lounging on an inner tube — but if Kirkland Signature is able to pull off the same bold, authentic flavors, then it may be worth a pick-up if you can't get your hands on a more affordable case of High Noon.

