The Company That May Be Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer

If you like to drink and drink well, there's always something to keep your eye out for when shopping at Costco — but don't let yourself get so swept up in the big names that you forget about Costco's old faithful, Kirkland Signature labels. There are real companies behind the wholesaler's alcohol – be it the wine, gin, tequila, or canned cocktails — and many of them are the same winemakers and distillers behind the same brands you'd pay top dollar for elsewhere. Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers are just one example.

While the brand has yet to formally confirm, professionals have long speculated that the brand behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers is none other than Patco Brands, the same Mt. Hood, Oregon-based manufacturer that makes Racho La Gloria, a hard seltzer found at Target, Walmart, and Publix, and Miracle Seltzer, which is sold at 7-Eleven. The brand specializes in private-label beverage development and was awarded more than 30 different awards in 2022, including a Los Angeles Spirits Award. So, while the details haven't been solidified, you can be sure you're getting a quality product.

Many compare Kirkland Signature hard seltzers to White Claws and Trulys, both in flavor and quality. Some even say they're better — but for a fraction of the price.