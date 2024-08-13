The Company That May Be Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer
If you like to drink and drink well, there's always something to keep your eye out for when shopping at Costco — but don't let yourself get so swept up in the big names that you forget about Costco's old faithful, Kirkland Signature labels. There are real companies behind the wholesaler's alcohol – be it the wine, gin, tequila, or canned cocktails — and many of them are the same winemakers and distillers behind the same brands you'd pay top dollar for elsewhere. Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers are just one example.
While the brand has yet to formally confirm, professionals have long speculated that the brand behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers is none other than Patco Brands, the same Mt. Hood, Oregon-based manufacturer that makes Racho La Gloria, a hard seltzer found at Target, Walmart, and Publix, and Miracle Seltzer, which is sold at 7-Eleven. The brand specializes in private-label beverage development and was awarded more than 30 different awards in 2022, including a Los Angeles Spirits Award. So, while the details haven't been solidified, you can be sure you're getting a quality product.
Many compare Kirkland Signature hard seltzers to White Claws and Trulys, both in flavor and quality. Some even say they're better — but for a fraction of the price.
Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers offer the best quality at the best price
Costco's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers may not be Tasting Table's favorite canned cocktails, but there's no denying the crushability of the drinks themselves — especially when you factor in the price and compare them to popular seltzers like Truly and White Claw. As with all things at Costco, the prices can vary depending on the location you shop at, but Kirkland Signature's hard seltzers usually hover around $20 for a 24-pack that includes all four flavors: mango, grapefruit, black cherry, and lime. Speaking frankly, no other seltzer brand can compete with them price-wise, with Truly and White Claws selling for closer to $30.
To be clear, these are hard seltzers at the end of the day. Seeing as Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers are carbonated, and are made by a large-scale distiller, they don't necessarily stand up to all of the 11 tips for buying the best canned cocktails – one of which is to avoid buying hard seltzers in general — but they are sold at a bargain. Considering how popular seltzers are at parties, you're going to go through them quite quickly no matter the brand. Costco stands out by offering you something just as smooth and refreshing, if not even more so, and for doing so for a lot less than you'd spend elsewhere.