Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Cocktails Were A Total Failure

Not every product that hits the shelves is destined to last. Some are only intended for a limited time, some don't appeal to customers, and some just aren't very good. That last reason appears to be what led to the failure of Kirkland Signature frozen cocktails. Based on feedback from those who tried them, they were not worth the time or money.

Reviews of the frozen cocktails were most often negative. Though they had some fans, many were underwhelmed. Some found the lime too tart and the strawberry too sweet. Others on Reddit complained that they were too sweet and noted that they didn't freeze very well. Another common complaint was that, although each pop was 8% alcohol by volume, the small package size (3 ounces) meant you'd need to eat several before you felt any effects from the alcohol. It took about three of them to equal the alcohol of one typical IPA, for instance. For some customers, it defeated the purpose of having an alcoholic freeze pop in the first place. Combined with the price, they just weren't worth it for many.

Aside from the taste, there were some practical concerns with the frozen cocktails that you might not have expected. More than one review pointed out that, because of the shape of the freeze pops, they had the potential to be sharp enough to cut your mouth when they were fully frozen.