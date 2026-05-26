5 Easy Ways Beginners Can Identify Quality Tequila

There's a whole world of tequila out there, and sometimes separating the good stuff from the jet fuel can be trickier than you might think. Whether due to big brand smoke and mirrors or subtle corner-cutting, sadly, not all tequilas are created equal. The good news is that you don't actually need to be an expert to identify quality tequila; you just need to know what to look for. In some cases, this also means knowing what to smell, taste, and even feel for.

After years of working in the spirits industry, whether behind the bar, between the aisles, on the road, in the tasting room, or on the seas, I've learned the value of separating spirits made with love and intention from the cheap impostors. One of my favorite rabbit holes to draw unsuspecting Alices into is the tequila tunnel. To the uninitiated, it's a party in a bottle, but scratch the surface even a little, and quality tequila becomes a world unto itself.

Let's ignore price, which can feel like the most obvious indicator of quality, but might be just as deceptive as any other aspect. Forget lavish bottles and gimmicky packaging. Tequila labeling is regulated, and production is also strict, meaning that there are concrete ways to tell what's authentic, well-made, and worth your time and money.