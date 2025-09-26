The Right Way To Drink Tequila, According To An Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila, a Mexican distilled spirit made from the blue agave plant and primarily produced in the state of Jalisco (where its namesake town of Tequila can be found), is steeped in tradition and rich in flavor. It's no wonder it has long been a staple in bars and homes worldwide. But is there a right way to drink tequila?

Jaime Salas, the Head of Advocacy, Agave at Proximo Spirits, shares insights with Tasting Table on how to savor this Mexican spirit best, transforming every sip into a refined experience. What is the proper way to drink tequila? Salas emphasizes the importance of glassware in your tequila-tasting experience. He states, "Use tequila flutes for a proper sipping experience. This is the best way to enjoy tequila when sipped neat to experience the full breadth of flavors and aromas."

These flutes are designed to accentuate tequila's nuanced aromas and flavors. But what about those who don't have tequila flutes on hand? In that case, Salas recommends sipping tequila in champagne flutes. Sipping tequila from either tequila or champagne flutes will provide a more immersive and comprehensive tequila-tasting experience.