From Agave To Your Glass: Everything You Need To Know About Making, Drinking, And Actually Enjoying Tequila

There are four additives that are used in the tequila-making process: glycerin, caramel coloring, oak extract, and jarabe. Each helps the tequila maker achieve a different desired outcome. Tequila cannot be 1% or more additives; if a distiller exceeds that percentage, the product is no longer considered a pure tequila and must list on the label that it includes additives. This is different from a mixto tequila, which is not made entirely from agave; tequila can contain additives and still be 100% agave tequila.

Advertisement

A natural result of the tahona-milling process, glycerin adds viscosity to the spirit. Both natural and added glycerin result in the tequila having legs in the glass and add weight and body. Glycerin added after the distillation process tends to disappear in the middle of your sip, leaving you without the full mouthfeel when compared to similar tequilas that have naturally occurring glycerin.

Tasteless and odorless, caramel coloring helps tequila seem like it has been aged for longer or in smaller batches. This additive can also be used to color tequila that has been aged in barrels a bit past their prime. (Some companies will sell used barrels to smaller producers or cheaper brands; others like Patrón repurpose them into furniture or arts and crafts or allow workers to take them home.) It's difficult to tell if a brand is using caramel coloring in its tequila, but if you notice the hue is much darker than other tequilas of the same type, it's very possible this has been added.

Advertisement

Oak extract mimics the smell and taste imparted by wood barrels during the aging process. Similar to caramel coloring, this is used to make tequilas seem like they have been aged for longer or to fix tequilas that have been aged in older barrels. This additive can also be difficult to identify, but it often comes with an overly strong oak scent or flavor.

A flavoring agent, jarabe can be made from various ingredients like sugarcane, corn syrup, stevia, and even agave. It imparts agave-like notes and sweetness to tequila, helping to mask harsher flavors. This one is also tricky to pin down, but, again, if the liquor tastes sweeter or more dessert-like than you would expect, it may contain jarabe.