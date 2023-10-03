The Key To Picking Out The Best Tequila Is To Check The Back Of The Bottle

Tequila's popularity continues to skyrocket, and it's easy to see why. Available in a variety of styles, the spirit is both delicious in cocktails and wonderful when sipped on its own — all the while being readily distributed. However, not every bottle of the agave-liquor is the same, and finding a standout takes some effort. Determining a bottle's quality is not all in the brand name but rather by carefully considering the production methods, components, sustainability practices, and — of course — the flavor.

Tequila regulation complicates selection since producers are not required to list additives; research from Tequila Matchmaker co-founder Scarlet Sanschagrin estimates that over 70% of tequilas contain some sort of artificial component (via Punch Drink). While not always an issue, more often than not, such ingredients overbear the agave's delicious flavor — not to mention exacerbate that pesky hangover.

Sound complicated? Navigating what's additive-free and tasty is indeed difficult. With over 3,000 brands in the marketplace, walking into a liquor store and making a choice may feel overwhelming. So instead, turn to identifying the source rather than the name on the label. Tequila's large selection only boils down to a few hundred distilleries, which can readily be identified with a NOM number on the bottle. Let's dive into how to use it.