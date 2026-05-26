Moscow Vs Kentucky Vs Tennessee Mules: What's The Difference?

In the world of mule cocktails, the Moscow mule reigns supreme as the original three-ingredient, all-season apertif. A mixture of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, the Moscow mule is served in a copper mug and is arguably one of the most popular cocktails worldwide. What can't be substituted in a mule is ginger beer, which provides the "kick" that inspired the name mule. What is substituted in other renditions is the type of alcohol used. The Kentucky mule and the Tennessee mule both step up to represent the South, each with their own regional spirit — bourbon and Tennessee whiskey, respectively.

Because the main difference between a Kentucky mule and a Tennessee mule is the type of liquor used, each cocktail takes on its own flavor profile, but both liquors mix beautifully with ginger beer. A Kentucky mule takes on the bold, rich flavors of the bourbon and tends to be on the sweeter side. Bourbon also adds warmth to the cocktail, and with bourbon's caramel notes, a Kentucky mule is a great addition to anything grilled or charred over fire.

Tennessee whiskey presents a lighter, smoother finish than bourbon, and although these nuances may be subtle, a Tennessee mule will likely feel cleaner and a tad more on the refreshing side. Both mules, like their predecessor, the Moscow mule, are best served in the iconic copper mug, but rules stop there.