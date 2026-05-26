Moscow Vs Kentucky Vs Tennessee Mules: What's The Difference?
In the world of mule cocktails, the Moscow mule reigns supreme as the original three-ingredient, all-season apertif. A mixture of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, the Moscow mule is served in a copper mug and is arguably one of the most popular cocktails worldwide. What can't be substituted in a mule is ginger beer, which provides the "kick" that inspired the name mule. What is substituted in other renditions is the type of alcohol used. The Kentucky mule and the Tennessee mule both step up to represent the South, each with their own regional spirit — bourbon and Tennessee whiskey, respectively.
Because the main difference between a Kentucky mule and a Tennessee mule is the type of liquor used, each cocktail takes on its own flavor profile, but both liquors mix beautifully with ginger beer. A Kentucky mule takes on the bold, rich flavors of the bourbon and tends to be on the sweeter side. Bourbon also adds warmth to the cocktail, and with bourbon's caramel notes, a Kentucky mule is a great addition to anything grilled or charred over fire.
Tennessee whiskey presents a lighter, smoother finish than bourbon, and although these nuances may be subtle, a Tennessee mule will likely feel cleaner and a tad more on the refreshing side. Both mules, like their predecessor, the Moscow mule, are best served in the iconic copper mug, but rules stop there.
Tips and twists for mule-making
Although Kentuckians and Tennesseans might ardently argue whose whiskey is best, there are similarities. Both bourbon and Tennessee whiskey are distilled from a mash bill (a combination of grains) that must be a majority of corn, aged in oak barrels, and bottled at no less than 80 proof. Tennessee whiskey undergoes a filtration system referred to as the Lincoln County Process, which involves dripping the whiskey through sugar maple charcoal. This method softens the sharpness of the whiskey and accounts for the smoother finish.
Kentucky mules can be enhanced by a wide variety of garnishes. Because bourbon has a warm, deep finish, try garnishing your Kentucky mule with seasonal berries, dried ginger, or fresh mint. Dried cherries are also a great accompaniment.
Dried citrus rings are perfect in a Tennessee mule, which can also benefit from a splash of fresh lemon juice in addition to the lime juice. Choose brighter fruit garnishes like raspberries, or add a splash of cranberry juice or lemonade for a crisp edge. Ginger also pairs well with a Tennessee mule, as does a splash of bitters. Whether you're sticking to a tried and true brand, like Jack Daniels, or a small-batch Tennessee whiskey, just remember that a good ginger beer is the staple ingredient to a classic mule.