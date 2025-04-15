Your Derby Party Deserves This Blackberry Kentucky Mule Recipe
This blackberry Kentucky mule has a kick from spicy ginger beer, warmth from bourbon, and, as befitting the bluegrass state of Kentucky, a tang from juicy, dark blackberries. It's the perfect drink to relax with on a porch, or to cheer on your favorite jockey while watching the Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky mule is a twist on the classic Moscow mule, which subs the neutral vodka of the latter for sharp, sugary, and well-rounded bourbon. In honor of the Kentucky Derby, we wanted to celebrate our love for donning on your best attire to go off to the races, and generally honor one of America's longest consecutively running sporting events. And what better way to do it than with a frosty copper glass of blackberry Kentucky mule?
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who is no stranger to heading to the horse races, the best part of the Derby is the elaborate hats, which are more aptly called "head pieces." To pay homage to these over-the-top hats, we wanted to top our mule with an over-the-top, beautiful, tall garnish. So stock up on those fresh mint sprigs, choose the ripest berries around, and get muddling on your very own Kentucky mule.
Gather the ingredients for this blackberry Kentucky mule
To make this blackberry-flavored take on a Kentucky mule, you'll need fresh mint and fresh blackberries, though you can also use frozen if that's what you have on hand. The next ingredient, the all-important Kentucky bourbon, is also especially crucial to the flavor — make sure you go with one of our Kentucky mule-approved bourbons, with Bulleit and Woodford Reserve being our favorites. To wrap up the drink, you'll need fresh lime juice, and a good, premium ginger beer.
Step 1: Chill a copper mug
Chill a copper mug in freezer for 20 minutes.
Step 2: Muddle berries
Muddle blackberries and mint leaves in the bottom of the mug to release oils and juices.
Step 3: Fill mug with ice
Fill the mug with crushed ice.
Step 4: Add bourbon and lime juice
Pour bourbon and lime juice over ice.
Step 5: Top with ginger beer
Top with ginger beer, and stir once to incorporate.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Garnish with mint sprig and fresh blackberries. Serve immediately.
What adaptations can you make to this Kentucky mule?
We love a good mule, and while this blackberry-heavy version is the best to represent Kentucky, there are plenty of other directions you can go with it if you want to try something new. To make the drink non-alcoholic and thus great for all ages, simply sub the bourbon for strong-brewed black tea with a dash of vanilla extract and a touch of maple syrup. You can also use a non-alcoholic bourbon alternative like Lyre's American Malt or Spiritless Kentucky 74.
If you want to try a fruit other than blackberries, try muddled peach slices to keep the Southern feel going. If taking out the fruit altogether, make sure you add half an ounce of simple syrup to add back some sweetness to the drink.
Ginger beer gives the drink some incredible lift and bite, but if you want to make the drink even spicier, add a thin slice of jalapeño or red chiles to the glass while muddling. To make the drink less spicy and sweet, sub half the ginger beer for sparkling water, or even Sprite or ginger ale for a different take on the drink.
What other dishes can you serve with this mule as part of a Kentucky Derby watch party?
If you're enjoying the Kentucky Derby from the comfort of your own living room, then this Kentucky mule would make for the perfect centerpiece for your Derby watch party! But don't stop there — we love a good themed party, and have put together quite the list of dishes for the perfect Southern, Kentucky-centered evening full of unique Kentucky foods.
Start the evening with a tray of Kentucy-native Hot Brown sandwiches — open-faced sandwiches with slices of turkey and a generous dollop of creamy, cheesy Mornay sauce, broiled in the oven until the whole thing is a hot, bubbling, and delicious mess. Crudités and chips with Kentucky Benedictine dip — a Louisville classic with mayo, cream cheese and sour cream, dotted with cucumber and onions — are a must. For a main course, try to source some traditional mutton barbecue, but if that's too hard to find, another barbecue centerpiece like ribs or pulled pork would work just fine. Don't forget some biscuits, mac-and-cheese, and coleslaw on the side.
For dessert, choose from a spread of our favorites: Kentucky bourbon butter cake, the classic Kentucky bourbon balls, and the beloved derby pie. And if the night really gets going, you can always shake up a few more Kentucky-themed cocktails to serve in pitchers.