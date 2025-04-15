Your Derby Party Deserves This Blackberry Kentucky Mule Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This blackberry Kentucky mule has a kick from spicy ginger beer, warmth from bourbon, and, as befitting the bluegrass state of Kentucky, a tang from juicy, dark blackberries. It's the perfect drink to relax with on a porch, or to cheer on your favorite jockey while watching the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky mule is a twist on the classic Moscow mule, which subs the neutral vodka of the latter for sharp, sugary, and well-rounded bourbon. In honor of the Kentucky Derby, we wanted to celebrate our love for donning on your best attire to go off to the races, and generally honor one of America's longest consecutively running sporting events. And what better way to do it than with a frosty copper glass of blackberry Kentucky mule?

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who is no stranger to heading to the horse races, the best part of the Derby is the elaborate hats, which are more aptly called "head pieces." To pay homage to these over-the-top hats, we wanted to top our mule with an over-the-top, beautiful, tall garnish. So stock up on those fresh mint sprigs, choose the ripest berries around, and get muddling on your very own Kentucky mule.