The 3 Ingredients That Make A Cocktail A Mule

Mules come in many variations, from the classic, easy Moscow Mule to spiced-up versions with jalapeño-infused simple syrup. There are even bourbon-heavy Kentucky Mules (be sure to use the best bourbon for a perfect mule), but all of the versions stick to the same basic blueprint. At its core, a mule cocktail needs ginger beer, citrus, and a base spirit. That's it. No copper mug required (though it does make for a more traditional presentation). If a drink doesn't have those three ingredients, it's simply not a mule.

The spicy kick of ginger beer is what gives the mule its signature bite, and it's always the dominant mixer. You can't swap it for ginger ale and expect the same results — ginger beer is sharper, less sweet, and carbonated in a way that lifts the whole drink.Fresh lime juice is the classic citrus element, bringing acidity and balance to the spice and booze. It brightens up the cocktail and makes it more refreshing. While lime is the most common choice, some variations use lemon or even grapefruit for a twist — but the cocktail always needs something tart to round it out.