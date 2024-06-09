How To Spice Up Your Moscow Mule For A Vibrant Summertime Drink

If you want to keep it simple, just muddle the peppers and throw them into the cocktail. When you muddle jalapeños, it will crush them and release their natural juices and flavors — and, therefore, their spiciness. For every four Moscow mules, 1 sliced jalapeño is enough; of course, you can always kick it up to be on par with your spice tolerance. But to really create a more layered flavor profile in the boozy drink, muddle the jalapeño slices together with the limes and mint. Fresh ginger provides stronger and sweeter flavors for a double dose along with the ginger beer (which is quite different from ginger ale).

Muddled jalapeños are a surefire way to add spice to a Moscow mule, but that's not the only option when it comes to cocktails. Limes and jalapeños pair quite nicely with tequila, so you could make a version of the cocktail known as a Mexican mule, which uses tequila instead of vodka. You can even make homemade jalapeño-infused tequila to really step up your at-home cocktail game. Other ways to spice up your drink include making a flavorful cocktail rim and swapping the jalapeños with serrano peppers for even more of a kick. If things get a little too spicy, temper the heat with honey or a splash of either freshly-squeezed grapefruit or orange juice.