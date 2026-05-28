Empress 1908 Original Gin: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

You can hardly call yourself a gin fanatic if you aren't at least somewhat familiar with Empress 1908. The Canadian distillery is perhaps most famous for its color-changing Indigo Gin, an unabashedly gorgeous spirit that provides fun sipping and barside entertainment all in one go. One of the company's other expressions seems to go relatively unnoticed since its flashier counterpart came onto the scene, but its U.S. release may signal new vitality for the bottle.

May 12, 2026 marked the debut of Empress 1908's Original Gin to store shelves across the U.S., a win for both the distillery and gin lovers alike. Moreover, this gin doesn't deserve to take the backseat to its indigo sibling; it should get just as much fanfare, if not more. As a masterful blend of botanicals featuring juniper, citrus, and spice notes, and with a 42.5% ABV (or 85 proof), it has an alcohol content well in line with most gins on the market. Let's dive into the story behind one of the region's first craft gins to find out what makes it so special.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.