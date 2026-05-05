Bombay Sapphire: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Any gin drinkers here? If you're a particular fan of the botanical spirit, there's a 99% chance you have a bottle of Bombay Sapphire in your collection. Since its 1987 release, it's been known for being very accessible to gin novices and enthusiasts alike, and it's an incredibly versatile spirit that's partially responsible for giving gin the status it has today.

Bombay Sapphire is a relatively strong gin. Gin tends to sit between 37.5% and 47% ABV — Bombay Sapphire boasts a 47% ABV, or a stunning 94 proof. Juniper is central to its development alongside nine other botanicals, including lemon peel and coriander. The result is a very well-rounded gin that can adapt itself to any mood, and it's a relatively safe choice if you're not sure about your own gin preferences. Here's everything you should know about Bombay Sapphire, including its unique production method, flavor profile, and how to enjoy it.