6 Facts About Bombay Sapphire Every Fan Should Know
If you're the kind of person who orders a classic Negroni cocktail every chance you get, prefer gin to vodka for a martini, or simply enjoy a gin and tonic from time to time, you're probably familiar with Bombay Sapphire. That iconic blue bottle makes it one of the most recognizable liquors behind the bar, but how much do you really know about this popular gin? Even if it's your go-to gin for all of your favorite cocktails, there's still probably a pretty good chance that there's a lot you don't know about the brand.
We've done some digging to deliver the 411 on everything you need to know about Bombay Sapphire. We'll dig into the gin's roots and look at what sets it apart from other gin brands out there. By the time you're done reading, you might just find yourself craving a drink that features a stiff pour of Bombay Sapphire. And maybe — just maybe — you'll find yourself appreciating its flavor just a bit more. Afterward, check out some other gins you might like if you love Bombay Sapphire.
It's named after a jewel that's kept at the Smithsonian Museum
Not everyone likes gin, but even those who aren't fans of the liquor can probably identify it by its signature blue bottle. Its bold, bright color makes it stand out on bar shelves and makes it an attractive option for folks to keep on their bar carts at home. That blue color isn't a coincidence. Both the bottle's hue and its name were inspired by an actual sapphire that's now kept at the Smithsonian Museum.
The Star of Bombay, interestingly enough, isn't from Bombay at all. Rather, its original home is Sri Lanka. It was gifted to American film actress Mary Pickford all the way back in the 1920s, and once she passed, the precious stone was gifted to the Smithsonian. It's a whopping 182 carats, which makes it a sight to behold. You can see it for yourself if you visit the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
The blend uses up to 12 botanicals
Wondering what sets gin apart from other types of liquor? Well, it mostly comes down to the botanicals. While some spirits are more neutral in flavor, gin gets its bold, distinctive flavor from a variety of botanicals, the most notable of which is juniper. However, if you've ever tasted Bombay Sapphire on its own, you've probably realized that it's quite complex. That's because the brand uses up to 12 different botanicals in its bottlings. This lends itself to a layered flavor profile that makes every sip that much more interesting.
The juniper that Bombay Sapphire uses for its gin hails from Tuscany, but the brand also uses lemon peels from Spain, licorice from China, and cubeb berries from Java. Coriander seeds, angelica root, and cassia bark also play important roles in infusing this gin with even more flavor. The next time you take a sip of a drink that contains Bombay Sapphire, see if you can pick up on any of these notes — you may just surprise yourself in the process.
You can visit Laverstoke Mill, the historic home of Bombay Sapphire
Of course, you can drink Bombay Sapphire in much of the world. But if you want to taste the spirit where it was born, you'll have to visit Laverstoke Mill in Laverstoke, England. The mill made bank notes for 200-plus years, but Bombay Sapphire took it over in 2014 and turned it into its distillery. The initial recipe for the gin dates all the way back to 1761, but the Bombay Sapphire that we know and love today — with its current botanical makeup — was created in the 1980s. The distillery wasn't open to the public prior to 2014. These days, though, you can visit Laverstoke Mill to learn more about Bombay Sapphire (and taste some samples in the process).
Take part in the distillery tour to learn about how gin in general and Bombay Sapphire is made. At the time of writing, 1½ hour tours are available from Thursday to Sunday. You'll get a complimentary gin cocktail, but be sure to try the gin flight if you really want to taste the differences between different bottlings.
The botanical flavor extraction process in Bombay Sapphire is unique
Have you ever wondered how gin gets its distinctive flavors from botanicals? Well, most gin brans steep the botanicals are steeped or boil them in the liquid prior to distillation. However, that's not how the team at Bombay Sapphire infuses its gin. Instead, it uses a process called vapor infusion — copper baskets located inside the stills are layered with different botanicals. As the temperature rises, the vapor from the botanicals moves around the stills and helps release essential oils that give the gin its clean, bold flavor. It's a practice that few gin distilleries use because it's quite finicky.
So what's the benefit of extracting flavor from the botanicals this way? Ultimately, since the temperatures are lower, the botanicals' flavors remain crisp and bright. Try a more conventional gin alongside Bombay Sapphire if you want to compare these two methods.
The brand is making strides in the sustainability space
It's no secret that many industries — including the beverage sector — are trying to embrace sustainability in a more meaningful way. It shouldn't come as any surprise, then, that Bombay Sapphire is also trying to push in that direction. In March 2021, the brand pledged to only use botanicals from certified sustainable sources. Of course, sustainability claims can be murky, with shifting and not totally clear definitions, but Bombay Sapphire's careful sourcing of its products is an important step in the right direction.
The brand's goal isn't just to buy high-quality products for its immediate bottlings. Rather, its goal is to focus on stewardship to ensure that these botanicals are available long-term. To do this, it actually tries to build relationships with its producers to get a better sense of where their ingredients are coming from, how weather and climate patterns can impact harvests, and how to ensure that these ingredients can be utilized by future generations as well.
You can't get all of the brand's products in the US
Bombay Sapphire is made in England, so it's not surprising you can't find all of its gins on the U.S. market. In fact, you'll actually have to head to the U.K. to try some of Bombay Sapphire's more unconventional bottlings. One of these options is a citrus-forward flavor called Bombay Citron Pressé Gin. It's infused with lemons from the Mediterranean and nixes the blue bottle in favor of a clear one that allows you to see the butter-yellow-colored liquid within.
Another bottling that's unavailable in the United States is the Bombay Sapphire Sunset. This special-edition gin combines the brand's botanical flavors that you already know and love with mandarin, turmeric, and cardamom for an intense flavor profile that can seriously upgrade your cocktails. Maybe, someday, these bottles will be available in the States. For now, though, you'll have to take a trip overseas to get your hands on these flavors.