6 Facts About Bombay Sapphire Every Fan Should Know

If you're the kind of person who orders a classic Negroni cocktail every chance you get, prefer gin to vodka for a martini, or simply enjoy a gin and tonic from time to time, you're probably familiar with Bombay Sapphire. That iconic blue bottle makes it one of the most recognizable liquors behind the bar, but how much do you really know about this popular gin? Even if it's your go-to gin for all of your favorite cocktails, there's still probably a pretty good chance that there's a lot you don't know about the brand.

We've done some digging to deliver the 411 on everything you need to know about Bombay Sapphire. We'll dig into the gin's roots and look at what sets it apart from other gin brands out there. By the time you're done reading, you might just find yourself craving a drink that features a stiff pour of Bombay Sapphire. And maybe — just maybe — you'll find yourself appreciating its flavor just a bit more. Afterward, check out some other gins you might like if you love Bombay Sapphire.