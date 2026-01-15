10 Gins To Try If You Like Bombay Sapphire

One of the most popular gins in the world, Bombay Sapphire is a delicate London Dry-style gin, featuring ten botanicals with superior provenance. Combining Spanish almonds, Italian juniper berries, and Moroccan coriander seeds, among others, the Bombay Sapphire distillery utilizes a vapor infusion process to craft the gin's delicate character. The brand's transparency regarding its botanical bill and production techniques has also been a factor behind its longstanding popularity.

Bombay Sapphire is a modern classic in the gin world, beloved for its balance of botanical essence and alcoholic heat. Citrus is most prominent on the nose; on the palate, juniper takes a backseat to earthy, floral notes of licorice and cassia. Texturally, Bombay Sapphire has a slightly oily mouthfeel, lending the spirit a good body that holds up exceptionally well in many gin cocktails, particularly a classic martini. Overall, it's a reliably enjoyable gin.

Still, there are folks out there searching for a new gin to expand their palates. With a decade of industry experience behind me, I'm very familiar with the iconic blue square bottle, and the expertise I've gained from working with both craft gin producers and major spirit brands positions me as something of an expert. Focusing on three tasting elements — aroma, flavor, and texture — here's my list of the best gins to try if you like Bombay Sapphire.