Plymouth Gin: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Gin, the juniper-based clear liquor, is amazing in classic gin cocktails, like the negroni, gimlet, martini, and gin and tonic. The liquor brand considered to be the original dry martini spirit is Plymouth Gin. Bartender Thomas Stuart specifically named the liquor in his 1904 cocktail guidebook, Stuart's "Fancy Drinks and How to Mix Them." Stuart called the drink a Marguerite Cocktail, which was innovative, modern, and dry, unique for the time as sweet cocktails were more in favor. The drink called for two parts Plymouth Gin, one part dry vermouth, and a dash of orange bitters. For its use in the first ever dry martini, the company received the Royal Warrant in 1882

Over the years, the gin has been a favorite of world leaders and celebrities, including Winston Churchill, Alfred Hitchcock, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Ian Fleming, who was perhaps enjoying a Plymouth Gin martini when he wrote that James Bond preferred his shaken, not stirred. Considered the single malt of gin due to its character and taste, Plymouth Gin's rich past and ability to maintain a presence as a premium gin with historical significance led us to dive into what makes Plymouth Gin unique.

