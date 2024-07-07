The 14 Absolute Best Gins For Beginner Enthusiasts

Gin cocktails have always been part of the staple of classic cocktails, but for some reason, the spirit on its own garners a lot of commentary and controversy. Like whiskey or whisky, there are rules and regulations for gin production. It must be distilled from something natural, such as barley or wheat; one of the botanicals used must be juniper, and it must be at least 40% alcohol by volume. Flavor-wise, gin is somewhat of a blank canvas with which the distiller can paint with a broad brush, using a variety of herbs, spices, and botanicals to give their gin flavor and character, and it is this nuance that makes for such spirited conversation. But how can someone just getting into gin know where to start? Get in the boozer; we're going shopping.

We spoke with Alessandro Pisi, Bar Director of The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, and The Wells in Washington DC, and Valentino Longo, bartender and owner of ViceVersa in Miami, to get their insight on the best possible gins for the gin beginner, no matter how they like to enjoy their tipple. From modern gins inspired by Mediterranean flavors or aged in oak barrels to the most traditional of London Dry varietals, there really is a gin for everyone, and that includes the newbies. Whether you've got a taste for sweet or savory, herbaceous or floral, gin and tonic, or gin martini, leave it to the experts to lead the gin novice to the promised land.