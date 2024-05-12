The Best Way To Drink London Dry Gin, According To A Cocktail Expert

It's hard to beat the burst of botanicals from a good London dry gin. But the spirit isn't always the easiest to work with, especially if you're serving multiple people, each with their preferences. Some people like the herbal bite enough to drink gin neat, but most prefer it softened by a mixer. To help us determine the best way to serve London dry gin, we reached out to Katie Stryjewski, cocktail blogger and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden."

"London dry gin is definitely a spirit for mixing," Stryjewski says. "The closest most people come to drinking it on its own would be in a very dry Martini, which is occasionally made with no vermouth at all." A bone-dry martini isn't for the faint of heart and a martini with no vermouth is bold indeed. "Most gin drinkers will agree that it really shines in cocktails," she continues, "and it's the base spirit in dozens of classics."

Cocktails and mixed drinks are the way to go. The intensity of flavor in a London dry is potent enough that it still shines through even when diluted with other ingredients and it's that potency which makes it less suitable to be served solo. It's a double-edged sword that's likely contributed to the gin-haters' rallying cry. But just because it isn't a good fit everywhere doesn't negate that it's entirely capable in its wheelhouse.