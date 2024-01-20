Tanqueray Vs Bombay: The True Difference Between The 2 Gin Brands

Bombay Sapphire is a citrus-forward gin that excels at balancing flavors. It has many critics in the gin community, possibly due to how restrained its flavors can be, but that hasn't stopped it from achieving widespread success. As far as gins go, it's a relatively new spirit. The origin of gin goes back centuries, but the Bombay Sapphire we have today first arrived on the scene in the 1980s, when vodka was king.

Bombay did two things that differentiated it from its competitors and led to the global dominance we see today. The first thing they did was change how the botanicals were added. Many gin distillers at the time were using a distillation method called steeping, where they would throw the botanicals in with the distillate and steep it like tea. Bombay decided to use a method called vapor infusion, where the botanicals are hung in the air above the distillate, allowing the steam to pass through and collect the oils before condensing back down.

The second thing Bombay did was emphasize the botanicals long before craft liquor became a thing. Bombay has an official Master of Botanicals, who is in charge of maintaining the quality of the ingredients used. The brand also chose to display all of the gin's ingredients right on the bottle to emphasize to the customer how flavorful the liquor was. This was an unusual move, as gin recipes were a closely guarded secret, as many still are today.