26 Cocktails To Try If You Like Drinking Gin

Gin is clear liquor that packs a pretty astounding amount of flavor into a small glass. It's a neutral grain spirit distilled with juniper and botanicals that has a predominantly piney flavor, but it doesn't stop there.

It's similar to vodka, in that they're both light spirits. But while vodka has no taste, gin is distinctively botanical. There are many varieties of gin, and each distiller makes its own unique take on the liquor that goes beyond juniper (though that's a pretty standard hallmark of gin regardless). For example, MKT Distillery in Katy, Texas, makes a Texas gin with a dialed back juniper flavor and a citrus component featuring ruby red grapefruits, Texas mint, lime, and pecan – along with juniper, of course. The result is a flavor profile that's half citrus, half floral, and entirely unique.

Like the spirit itself, gin cocktails can be just as varied, though many feature similar flavor profiles of citrus fruits, mint, and a touch of sugar. Gin cocktails are often light, refreshing, and a little bit sweet — the perfect drink for summer or, really, any time of year. Read on to find some classic gin favorites and a few new cocktails that you'll want to try.