The Simple Way To Give Mules A Bright, Fruity Twist For Summer Sipping
The Moscow mule is one of the most well-known, well-liked cocktails. It's been around since the 1940s, when it's believed a bartender invented it while trying to figure out how to sell more vodka, not all that popular of a spirit in the United States at the time. The "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" principle doesn't apply to cocktails — in fact, the Moscow mule's ubiquity, simplicity, and deliciousness make this drink all the more appealing to experiment with. Think of it more as a "mule" category than one specific drink: The three ingredients you need to make any mule are a spirit, ginger beer, and a citrus element. That sounds like summer in a mug to us, so we asked an expert for some ideas on how to shake this trio up.
"It's so easy to dress up a mule with some fruit and herbs," says author and cocktail Instagammer Katie Stryjewski. "I'd muddle in some basil and strawberry or mint and watermelon. Swap tequila for mezcal or try floating a little on top for a smoky kick." Use the ginger beer as your constant, and interpret that citrus component liberally — you could keep lime or lemon in, or choose other fruits with tartness. Get creative with your favorite spirit. That basil and strawberry, for instance, would work a treat with a citrusy, floral gin, while mint and watermelon would sing with tequila or a clean white rum.
Mule combinations to try
To come up with good fruit-and-botanical combos for your mules, start with that base spirit and think about what it plays well with, alongside the sweet heat of that ginger beer. The mule's original vodka is endlessly versatile because of vodka's neutral profile, so pretty much any concoction you come up with would work there. If you look at something more distinctive like woody, vanilla- and caramel-leaning whiskey, the ginger will cut its sweetness with heat, but the pairing could use brightness from orange or lemon. Bitters would add complexity and spice — look to the best bitters for whiskey-forward cocktails and get inspired by peach, vanilla, cherry, or apricot and smoked hickory varieties.
Rum is a great base for a tropical mule. Play on its fruity characteristics with splashes of pineapple, mango, or passion fruit, and work in some herbaceousness with basil, mint, clove, or cilantro. With chili peppers or jalapeños, you can spice your summertime mule up — that heat goes well with rum, tequila, or smoky mezcal. Temper that heat and possible smoke with lusciously sweet fruits that still have some acidity like watermelon, cantaloupe, papaya, or raspberry. For a gin mule, lean into the spirit's botanical, spice, and citrus characteristics with orange, lemon, lime, coriander, star anise, and more. For floral components, make an upgraded simple syrup with lilac, rose, lavender, or hibiscus. Garnish with un-muddled herbs, citrus peels, and juicy fruit slices.