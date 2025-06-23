The Simple Way To Give Mules A Bright, Fruity Twist For Summer Sipping

The Moscow mule is one of the most well-known, well-liked cocktails. It's been around since the 1940s, when it's believed a bartender invented it while trying to figure out how to sell more vodka, not all that popular of a spirit in the United States at the time. The "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" principle doesn't apply to cocktails — in fact, the Moscow mule's ubiquity, simplicity, and deliciousness make this drink all the more appealing to experiment with. Think of it more as a "mule" category than one specific drink: The three ingredients you need to make any mule are a spirit, ginger beer, and a citrus element. That sounds like summer in a mug to us, so we asked an expert for some ideas on how to shake this trio up.

"It's so easy to dress up a mule with some fruit and herbs," says author and cocktail Instagammer Katie Stryjewski. "I'd muddle in some basil and strawberry or mint and watermelon. Swap tequila for mezcal or try floating a little on top for a smoky kick." Use the ginger beer as your constant, and interpret that citrus component liberally — you could keep lime or lemon in, or choose other fruits with tartness. Get creative with your favorite spirit. That basil and strawberry, for instance, would work a treat with a citrusy, floral gin, while mint and watermelon would sing with tequila or a clean white rum.