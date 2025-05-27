Transform Your Lilac Bush Into Springtime Cocktails With This Simple Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unique simple syrups are easy to make, and having them on hand means you can instantly update just about anything in a snap. In particular, floral simple syrups are our favorite cocktail upgrade. Delicate yet distinctive, sweet with a hint of bitterness, and evocative of nature, it's no wonder floral flavors have become increasingly popular in baked goods and drinks from lattes to cocktails. Elderflower, rose, and lavender are just a few options for adding a bit of garden enchantment to any beverage. Or, for a fresh twist, look to another one of many edible flowers with multiple uses: lilac.

Lilac will bring a light honey aroma to cocktails, with a lovely balance of bitterness and sweetness. A syrup will also prolong the spring-to-summer magic of its brief season. Lilacs only grow from about mid-April to mid-June at best, and a syrup captures their flavor to enjoy for weeks to come. Creating a lilac syrup is refreshingly easy. You'll make it just like any other flavored syrup you've crafted yourself — and it's an approachable process even if it's your first time.

Importantly, make sure you're using a lilac variety from the more common Syringa genus. These are the kinds of lilac you're more likely to find anyway, but you do want to avoid anything under the Melia azedarach species, as these are not true lilacs and are actually toxic. These off-limits plants could be called Cape lilac, bead-tree, or white cedar. Safe and ideal Syringa varieties include 'Primrose,' 'Betsy Ross,' 'Superba,' 'Miss Canada,' and 'Sensation.'