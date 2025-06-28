The Mysterious Origins Of The Last Word Cocktail

Just before Prohibition was put into effect in 1919, the last word was the trendiest and most expensive cocktail you could quaff down at a very few select bars. The drink was so popular that bartenders overcharged patrons an outrageous 35 cents — or $8 plus change in today's currency — for one. Unlike other Prohibition cocktails and pre-Prohibition cocktails, the last word nearly faded into obscurity until it was mentioned in a 1951 cocktail manual as a famous vaudevillian's favorite drink, which was served at New York City's storied Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

The identity of the bartender who first concocted the last word out of equal parts gin, lime juice, maraschino liqueur, and mysterious green Chartreuse is forever shrouded in mystery, but historical documentary evidence points to the Detroit Athletic Club as the cocktail's place of origin. The Detroit Athletic Club (DAC) dates to 1887, and its ornate and imposing clubhouse, constructed in 1913, is still a recognizable landmark in the city. Detroit had been an important railway hub, and the DAC's bar was the watering hole for wealthy railway magnates.

It's unknown when the DAC began serving the last word, but its first mention is in a 1916 dinner menu that was published in the DAC's magazine that marketed other cocktails, wines, and cigars that were available to the membership. In 1917, Frank Fogarty, a vaudeville performer famous for his impersonations, songs, and witty monologues, was brought in to "enliven the proceedings" at the DAC bar, and he became so enamored with the last word that he begged the bartender to share the recipe. The drink's clever name is often credited to his act, too.