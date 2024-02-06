Bright And Floral French Blonde Cocktail Recipe

Is there any music star more popular right now than Taylor Swift? Time's Person of the Year 2023, Swift has gone from strength to strength both in the music world and in the public eye. There's no denying that whatever Taylor Swift does makes the headlines, and this, along with a worldwide fan following of faithful Swifties, means that Taylor is quite the global tastemaker.

If you've been following the celebrity news lately, you'll likely know that Taylor Swift is rumored to have a new favorite cocktail — the French blonde. Much like Taylor's song lyrics, this cocktail is classy, complex, and undeniably catchy. This bright and floral French blonde cocktail recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is wonderfully balanced and light, an elegant drink that will make you feel like a star as you sip away. Gin is mixed with elderflower liqueur and the French tonic wine Lillet Blanc to add heaps of botanical flavor. Grapefruit juice and bitters finish off the recipe for this classic drink, adding a citrus vibrancy and light bitterness that balances out the sweetness of the elderflower to create this deliciously sophisticated floral cocktail.

So, if you've had a hectic day, why not shake it off by putting on your favorite Taylor Swift tunes and shaking up this French blonde cocktail? After all, if it is good enough for Taylor, it is certainly good enough for us mere mortals.