10 Iconic British Cocktails You Need To Try At Least Once

Some nights just call for a cocktail, but if you find yourself falling back on the same old staple drinks, we have some advice: Look to Britain for some classic, delicious, and in many cases, easy-to-make cocktails. Whether you're looking for something super-refreshing to take the edge off the hot weather or something comforting that'll warm you from the inside on a cold night, Britain has come up with a cocktail for that.

Those in the U.K. take their cocktails seriously, and some have even become a part of quintessential British summer traditions. Others have roots that go back centuries, with histories that go back to Britain's great maritime history, or the nation's long and well-beloved pub culture. But, you might say, "Doesn't Britain have a reputation for bland and boring food served alongside warm beer?"

British cuisine has been much-maligned for a long time, and it's absolutely unfair. Let's do our part to help get rid of the stigma around British food and drink by taking a look at some classic cocktails that you are definitely going to want to make for yourself — particularly if you love a good gin cocktail.