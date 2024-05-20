12 Quintessential British Summer Food Traditions

Across the global north, many families and friends are making their summer to-do lists, filled with trips to take, foods to make, and seasonal activities that fully embrace the warmer months of the year. So, too, are residents of Great Britain, as we begin to see the days extend into the evening, the rain dry up (at least temporarily), and folks of all ages taking to the great outdoors to celebrate the summer weather.

While fireworks season for the U.K. doesn't coincide with summertime like it does in the U.S., there are plenty of other markers of the season, from foods like strawberries and barbecues, to activities like camping and crabbing, music and food festivals, and sporting events. As I sit writing this article staring out into my garden where I've optimistically planted a crop of tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons, hoping to keep the harvest from the inevitable snails and squirrels, I've basically written a list of all of the foods and activities I'm looking forward to partaking in with my family this summer.